Dearborn Partners LLC Has $34.77 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

SYK traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.91. 3,783,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,159. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.57. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

