Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3,613.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. 5,327,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

