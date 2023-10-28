Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 225,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.66. 5,987,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

