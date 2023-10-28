Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 10,897 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,105,742,000 after acquiring an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,924,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,201,464. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.