Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GD traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $238.25. 1,816,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

