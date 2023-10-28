Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 238,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

