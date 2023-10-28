Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,355,000 after acquiring an additional 182,744 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 162.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.