Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,178. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

