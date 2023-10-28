Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,657,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,939. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

