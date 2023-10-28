Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.85. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

