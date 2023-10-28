Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 95.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 401,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $92.02. 8,293,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

