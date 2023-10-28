Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. 5,848,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

