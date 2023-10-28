Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.44. 1,508,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.22 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

