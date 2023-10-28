Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,936 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 161,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 183,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.7 %

BMY stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,895,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

