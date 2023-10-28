Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.