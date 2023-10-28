Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

