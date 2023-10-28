Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $16.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $775.18. The stock had a trading volume of 438,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $825.89 and its 200-day moving average is $782.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

