Dero Market Capitalization Tops $42.94 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Dero has a total market cap of $42.94 million and $9,347.54 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00009017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00198134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.00716048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00471892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00148726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,008,546 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.