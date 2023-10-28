Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.
Diageo Stock Down 4.7 %
OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $36.43. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986. Diageo has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.
Diageo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.