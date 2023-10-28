Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the September 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.

Diageo Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $36.43. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986. Diageo has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

