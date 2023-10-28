Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00005928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02061839 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

