DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.21. 380,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 168,315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.