eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $549.56 million and $11.19 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,018.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00716377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00149725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,538,154,673,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,538,223,423,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

