Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.70 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $698,997.39 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005552 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,957,662,610 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

