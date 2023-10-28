Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 27th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of EFC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 43.02 and a quick ratio of 43.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

