Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 81,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,060. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 164.01% and a negative net margin of 207.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

