Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) vs. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Financial Contrast

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Emmi and Whole Earth Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmi N/A N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands -16.33% -30.19% -9.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Emmi and Whole Earth Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmi 0 0 0 0 N/A Whole Earth Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Whole Earth Brands has a consensus price target of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 165.76%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Emmi.

This table compares Emmi and Whole Earth Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands $538.27 million 0.27 -$58.75 million ($2.10) -1.62

Emmi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whole Earth Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Whole Earth Brands beats Emmi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments. It offers milk, cream, butter, cheese, desserts, ice cream, yogurt. The company also exports its products to approximately 60 countries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland. Emmi AG is a subsidiary of ZMP Invest AG.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products. It sells products under the Whole Earth, Pure Via, Wholesome, Swerve, Canderel, and Equal brands. This segment offers various sweetener formulations under each brand to address local consumer preferences and price points. The Flavors & Ingredients segment provides functional ingredients with flavoring enhancement, flavor/aftertaste masking, moisturizing, product mouth feel modification, and skin soothing characteristics. This segment also offers licorice-derived products for use in confectionary, food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, personal care, and tobacco products applications. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

