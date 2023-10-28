Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.08 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.97 or 0.00587819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and $942,151.56 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.53432079 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $945,157.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

