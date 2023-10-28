Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Reduced by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

