Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The stock has a market cap of $377.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

