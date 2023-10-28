Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of CLWT stock remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

