FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 77,979.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $84.54 million and $0.41 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.60368909 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

