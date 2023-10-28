Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $491,841.81

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.03 million and approximately $491,841.81 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.21 or 1.00061564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97473474 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $187,627.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.