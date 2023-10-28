FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. 22,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $48.77.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

