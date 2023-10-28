Florin Court Capital LLP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,107 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.17% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

KRBN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 36,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,897. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

