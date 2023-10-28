Florin Court Capital LLP Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 214,686 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,633. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.