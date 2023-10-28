FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FONR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on FONAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FONAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141. FONAR has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in FONAR during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FONAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FONAR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 307,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

