Frax (FRAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.23 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $672.33 million and $5.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

