Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

