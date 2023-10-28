Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
TSE:FRU opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$17.78.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
