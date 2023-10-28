Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Freightos Stock Down 6.4 %

Freightos stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,692 shares. Freightos has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Freightos will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freightos in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

