FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.61

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.61 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.34). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.34), with a volume of 166,823 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.14) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.89. The company has a market cap of £288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

