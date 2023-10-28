FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.61

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.61 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.34). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.34), with a volume of 166,823 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.14) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FRP
FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 5.5 %
FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FRP Advisory Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.