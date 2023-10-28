FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in October

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $38,697.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,236 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Trading Down 5.9 %

FTCI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 608,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,875. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

