Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of FUWAY remained flat at $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

