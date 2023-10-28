Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Furukawa Electric Price Performance
Shares of FUWAY remained flat at $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Furukawa Electric
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.