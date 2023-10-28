Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.59. 1,636,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,689. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.