Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Hits $0.0278 on Major Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 74.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $752,498.14 and $0.44 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.02350363 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

