Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.81. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 543,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.11 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1550095 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

