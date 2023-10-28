General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bath & Body Works worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 3,060,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,665. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.