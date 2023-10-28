General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,154 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 5.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $58,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.36. 1,360,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $87.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

