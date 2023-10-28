Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Genetron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genetron by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 42,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,796. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

