Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.04. 1,263,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,425. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average is $253.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

