Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.00. 1,865,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,528. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

